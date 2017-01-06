NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Everton approach for Manolas
By Football Italia staff

Premier League side Everton are reportedly showing interest in Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Blues have made an initial approach to sign the 25-year-old centre-back.

After previous interest from Chelsea, Roma have been unwilling to sell the player they landed from Olympiakos for an estimated fee of €15m.

However, with reports suggesting that the Giallorossi are currently negotiating with the Toffees over Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, there could be further developments to come over Manolas.

The Greek international has been plagued with injuries this term, with no less than four separate spells on the sidelines since July.

