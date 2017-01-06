NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Masina to replace Evra?
By Football Italia staff

Bologna left-back Adam Masina is reportedly one of the options to replace Patrice Evra, should he leave Juventus.

After some poor performances this term, reports have linked the Frenchman with a move away, with Manchester United and Valencia potential destinations.

This would leave the Bianconeri needing some backup for first-choice left-back Alex Sandro, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, that player could be Masina.

The highly-rated 23-year-old is a product of the Bologna youth academy, and had made 80 senior appearances since breaking into the first team in 2013, scoring three goals.

Although Moroccan-born, Masina has opted to represent Italy at international level and has made four appearances for the U21 side.

