Wolfsburg cool on Gabbiadini

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini may not leave for Wolfsburg after his move has reportedly stalled over a gap in valuation.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis will not budge over his valuation of €20m, whilst the Bundesliga side have offered €16m

The 25-year-old does not fit in with the 4-3-3 system of Coach Maurizio Sarri, but with several clubs showing and interest, the Partenopei are seemingly holding out for the full fee.

Everton have been linked with the player for some time, whilst more recently reports have suggested both Stoke City and Leicester City have joined the race to secure his signature.

