Friday January 6 2017
Inter may wait for Rodriguez
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly moved closer to securing a deal for Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, but may have to wait until the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter have had positive talks with the Swiss international, who revealed a desire to play in Italy despite interest from PSG and Chelsea.

Such a move may have to wait until June however, as the player’s release clause of €22m would prove prohibitive for the Nerazzurri as the club look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

This situation may change should Ever Banega be sold in the January window, but if this doesn’t turn out to be the case, a loan move with a view to a permanent deal in the summer would be the only option for an immediate deal.

