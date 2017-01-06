Sacchi 'told Real to sign Dybala...'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi reportedly made Real Madrid President Florentino Perez aware of Paulo Dybala’s potential three years ago.

According to Marca, the former Milan and Italy Coach has maintained his relationship with Los Merengues since he was their Director of Football for the 2004-05 season.

The article suggests that Sacchi advised Real to sign Dybala way back when he was playing at Palermo, before being signed by Juventus for €32m in summer 2015.

Now the same newspaper has reported that the Bianconeri have rejected an €80m bid for the player, whilst reports in England state that Real have offered an incredible €90m plus Alvaro Morata.

Three years later, Marca report that Sacchi is repeating his advice to Perez to sign ‘the new Messi’ at all costs.

