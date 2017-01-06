Koeman: 'Deulofeu stays for now'

By Football Italia staff

Everton boss Ronald Koeman states that Milan and Roma target will not be allowed to leave at the moment due to an injury crisis.

The Spanish winger is out of favour on Merseyside but Aaron Lennon, Yannick Bolasie and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been sidelined, meaning that he may now have to remain with the club.

Koeman was asked, could Deulofeu be due for an imminent departure?

"At the moment no, because with the injury of first Bolaise and second Dominic," the Dutchman told the Liverpool Echo.

“Then there is no possibility for Deulofeu at the moment. We have had no approaches."

