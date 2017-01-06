Mertens: 'Ronaldo doesn't scare us!'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens reveals that Ronaldo 'doesn't scare' his side before they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The on-fire Belgian striker refused to give anything away about a potential contract renewal with the Partenopei, but admitted he loves the kind of attacking football that Coach Maurizio Sarri is developing.

But does it bother Mertens when the Press credit Juventus as the only team with a winning mentality?

"Yes. It's true, when you win things are easier but also our football mentality is always innovative and gives the sense of a team that thinks only about winning.

"I am charmed by the football that Sarri is playing, where we go forward, when you have the ball at your feet and always know what you need to do. Namely to attack, to cross, and to try to score goals.

"I would love to play again at the center of the attack. But it's OK if I’m on the left. But it’s the Coach's choice, not mine.

"The challenge with Real Madrid? We are becoming big, Ronaldo does not frighten us."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.