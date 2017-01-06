Kalinic 'China-bound for €45m'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly agreed a €45m deal with Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian for Nikola Kalinic.

According to Marca, the Viola have accepted the mammoth bid for the player, which is €5m less than the release clause agreed in the Croatian’s recent contract renewal.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro is believed to have turned his attention to Kalinic after his first-choice target Diego Costa was unavailable.

The deal is now only waiting for the approval of the player, whose final decision is expected soon.

Fiorentina signed the 29-year-old striker from Dnipro in summer 2015 after he scored a goal against Sevilla in the Europa League final the previous season.

Since arriving for a fee believed to be in the region of €5.5m, Kalinic has scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists for the Viola.

