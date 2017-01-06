Valero: 'I'll stay in Florence forever'

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero has revealed that he will stay in Florence 'forever', even after the end of his career.

The midfielder was due to make his return against Pescara on Sunday, but Calcionews24 reports that he has suffered a relapse on the calf problem that has kept him out for around a month and may not play as expected.

What does the Spaniard value most in life?

"The sweetness in my life is represented by my family, especially my daughter," Valero told Sky Sport Italia.

"You know, we dads with little girls are even more protective.

"Fiorentina? It's not the best time of the season, we hope that 'sweetness' arrives as soon as possible, in 2017 we want to make a swift comeback.

"I live here in Florence very well, my family is happy and for me it is very important.

"I would love to stay here for a long time. Forever? Yes, we will stay here even after the end of my career."

