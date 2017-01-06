NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Taarabt: 'Genoa my destiny'
By Football Italia staff

Adel Taarabt has landed in Milan ahead of a move to Genoa and revealed playing for the club is 'his destiny'.

The attacking midfielder made 14 appearances for Milan whilst on loan for QPR and revealed that he 'missed Italy'.

It was announced yesterday that Taarabt will arrive on an 18-month-loan from Benfica after having failed to play for the first team this season.

"Genoa was my destiny, I played twice at Marassi and I scored two goals," the Moroccan told Sky Sport Italia.

"I missed Italy and now I feel well physically even though it's been a year and a half since I played.

"I want to repay Genoa for believing in me."

