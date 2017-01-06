Jovetic to Sevilla stalls?

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic’s proposed switch to Sevilla has reportedly stalled as the Andalusians and Inter are at an impasse.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Jovetic had already settled on a move to Sevilla, but the Europa League holders were unwilling to meet Inter’s asking price of around €17m – what the Nerazzurri recently paid Manchester City to make the forward’s loan permanent.

The website adds Inter tried to convince the Montenegrin to join Jiangsu Suning, the other club owned by their Chinese owners, only for him to turn the move down.

