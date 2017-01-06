Sosa could leave, hints agent

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Jose Sosa insists the midfielder is “happy” at Milan but warns “the market ends on January 31 and you never know…”

Sosa has been very much on the periphery since joining Milan last summer, despite the Rossoneri forking out €7.5m for the Argentine, and Favio Bilardo gave an update on his client’s situation.

“Jose’s very calm and has no plans to leave Milan. He’s happy to stay with the Rossoneri for now,” the representative told MilanNews.it.

“He’s feeling very good in Milan, but the market ends on January 31 and you never know what could happen until it ends.

“Still, for now there’s nothing, there’s no interest from other teams. Our idea is for him not to change team.

“He’s happy at Milan because he’s just won the Supercoppa and there’s great enthusiasm. Jose’s happy at Milan and very calm at the moment.”

