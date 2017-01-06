Roma rush for Feghouli?

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly rushed to open talks with West Ham United for winger Sofiane Feghouli.

According to Calciomercato.com, Roma are keen to get their January business wrapped up quickly and have turned to Feghouli, who has played just 555 minutes of football for West Ham since his free transfer from Valencia last summer.

Mohamed Salah’s impending participation at the Africa Cup of Nations has made the signing of a wide attacker a priority for the Giallorossi, and Feghouli was surprisingly overlooked by Algeria.

The website adds Roma are pursuing a six-month loan for the 27-year-old, with the view to a €13m permanent transfer in the summer.

