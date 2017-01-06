NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Jovetic confirms Sevilla desire
By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic has confirmed that “I hope” to join Sevilla this month, suggesting his move from Inter may yet be on.

Jovetic was stopped by a group of fans at Milan Malpensa airport on Friday after Inter’s midseason retreat in Marbella, where he was asked about the possibility of joining Sevilla.

“Going to Seville? I hope so,” replied the forward.

The Montenegrin has also been overlooked for Inter’s trip to Udinese on Sunday, although the Nerazzurri and Europa League holders must still reach an agreement over his transfer.

