Barzagli ready for Juve return

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli says “I’m fine now and at the Coach’s disposal” after two months out with a shoulder injury.

Barzagli has been missing since November with a dislocated shoulder, but the 35-year-old is ready to make his return, possibly this Sunday against Bologna.

“I’m fine now, I made a quick recovery, even if my priority was to get back to 100 percent,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“My shoulder is fine now, but I’ve trained throughout so I won’t have any problems [playing. I’m at the Coach’s disposal.”

