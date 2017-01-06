APOEL: Carlao joining Torino

By Football Italia staff

Cypriot side APOEL have announced that defender Carlao is due to join Torino in the next few days.

A statement on APOEL’s official website confirmed Carlao had agreed terms with Torino and that the Granata would have to pay the 30-year-old’s release clause by January 10.

The Brazilian has been with the Cypriot champions since 2014 and also played for French outfit Sochaux and Corinthians in his homeland.

