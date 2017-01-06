NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Juve to activate N’Zonzi clause?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly planning to activate the €30m release clause of Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

According to L’Equipe, N’Zonzi is Juve’s “No 1 target” in the transfer market this month and Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are ready to meet Sevilla’s demands.

The Europa League holders had hoped to improve the Frenchman’s contract and raise his buyout threshold to €50m.

However, the newspaper claims the player has knocked the offer back, possibly due to interest from the Bianconeri.

