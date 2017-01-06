‘Aquilani didn’t fight, great Oddo’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani claims Alberto Aquilani “didn’t get his hands dirty” but will not sack Massimo Oddo, who “will do great things”.

Aquilani accused Pescara of having “a lot of off-field difficulities” at the Press conference for his Sassuolo loan, but Sebastiani suggested the midfielder’s struggles were down to his inability to graft.

“Aquilani? We couldn’t tell whether he had off-field problems with Pescara,” he told TMW Radio.

“It was probably wrong of us [to sign him] in the summer market: Aquilani probably isn’t used to getting his hands dirty in teams fighting for relegation, where you must give everything in every game.

“He has class, but probably at Pescara he didn’t integrate well. We‘ve only loaned him to Sassuolo, and what he said at his Press conference seemed out of place.

“We have no problem with him, we’re only sorry because he could [not] clarify [his problems] with us.”

Despite the Delfini being bottom of Serie A and having won just once in the League all season - by the virtue of Sassuolo’s fielding an ineligible player - the patron said of Oddo: “Another Coach, in a similar situation, would’ve been sent away twice.

“However, I never thought of that because I think he’s a Coach that will do great things.

“Clearly, with this being his first season in Serie A, he’s paying the price of inexperience, but in the coming years we’ll see him in the dugout of a big club.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.