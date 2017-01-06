Pinilla: I can replace Pav

By Football Italia staff

Mauricio Pinilla believes he has what it takes to replace Leonardo Pavoletti and his goal output as Genoa have “incredible potential”.

Pinilla joins Genoa a second time after a previous spell with the Grifone in the first half of the 2014-15 season, although the Chilean striker has not played a senior game since mid-October.

“I really want to start playing. I went a few months without setting foot on the pitch, but I know Genoa and their fans,” he said at his unveiling on Friday.

“I’m happy to be here. It’s a beautiful challenge and I want to get back on track.

“I hope to score lots of goals in order to help the team. My move went quickly, I wanted to stay in Italy and continue with a big club.

“I had no doubts [joining Genoa]. It’s nice to find a good group here, with incredible potential.

“I’ve seen many players with the hunger to grow here. Simeone is a great player and has been able to find his feet in Italian football quickly.”

