‘Evra important for Juve harmony’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli says Patrice Evra “is like he’s always been” and that the left-back is “one of the men” in Juventus’ dressing room.

Evra has been linked with Valencia and a return to Manchester United after struggling for minutes this season, but Barzagli insists there have been no indications that his fellow veteran will leave Juve.

“I see him like he’s always been,” the centre-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“He’s one of the men in the dressing room in terms of talking and having a laugh.

“He’s training like he usually does, he’s a true professional. We’re only thinking about the pitch, the rest is up to other people.”

