Pavoletti in Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti could make his Napoli debut tomorrow, as he’s in the squad to face Sampdoria.

The striker joined the Partenopei from Samp’s city rivals, Genoa, this week and is expected to provide a goalscoring threat as Arkadiusz Milik continues his recovery from injury.

Pavoletti has been included in Maurizio Sarri’s squad for the match, which takes place at Stadio San Paolo tomorrow night. Click here for a match preview.

Napoli squad to face Sampdoria: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Chiriches, Maggio, Hysaj, Lasicki, Tonelli, Maksimovic, Strinic, Diawara, Jorginho, Allan, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Lorenzo Insigne, Roberto Insigne, Callejon, Gabbiadini, Mertens, Pavoletti

