Cagliari leave out Storari

By Football Italia staff

Marco Storari has been left out of the Cagliari squad, ahead of a proposed return to Milan.

It was confirmed earlier today that the Rossoneri will send Gabriel on loan to Sardinia, while the former Juventus goalkeeper will move the other way to become Gianluigi Donnarumma’s backup.

The two sides meet at San Siro tomorrow - click here for a match preview - but Storari has not been included in the squad.

It’s expected that the veteran will officially rejoin the Diavolo on Monday, but he won’t face them at the weekend.

It will be Storari's second spell at Milan, having made 10 Serie A appearances between 2007 and 2010 before joining Juve for €4.5m.

Cagliari squad to face Milan: Colombo, Crosta, Rafael, Bittante, Bruno Alves, Capuano, Ceppitelli, Isla, Murru, Pisacane, Salamon, Barella, Dessena, Di Gennaro, Joao Pedro, Munari, Tachtsidis, Borriello, Farias, Giannetti, Sau

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.