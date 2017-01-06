Agent: ‘Keita could join Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao’s former agent admits Milan are “the only team in Italy” the Lazio forward could join.

The Senegal international is expected to leave the Biancocelesti, as it’s thought he has rejected a new contract from the capital club.

A move to the Rossoneri has been mooted as possible suggestion, and his former representative claims it could be an option for the summer.

“There’s a willingness to renew Keita, that’s obvious,” Ulisse Savini, Keita’s agent until January last year, said on Radio Sei.

“In my opinion though he’ll go in June, because no team is going to pay €30m for a player who is going to the Africa Nations Cup and will be back in February in who-knows-what condition.

“That is unless they want to take him for the future and not for current objectives.

“[Lazio President Claudio] Lotito won’t lower his demands [€30m], he’ll try to take the maximum price up to August 31.

“He won’t go to Inter, where the Coach [Stefano Pioli] is not crazy about him. He’d do well with [Vincenzo] Montella at Milan, and [incoming sporting director Massimo] Mirabelli admires him.

“They’re perhaps the only team in Italy who could take him, when they have the Chinese owners.

“He’s also liked in England, especially by medium-sized clubs. They’ll have to find a team who will pay that amount [€30m].”

