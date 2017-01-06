Reports suggest Juventus have accepted an offer from Valencia for West Ham outcast Simone Zaza.
The striker joined the Hammers this summer on a €6m loan deal, which would have become permanent for €23m had he made 14 appearances.
However, the Premier League side have decided they don’t want the Italian international, meaning the Bianconeri have to find a new club for him.
In recent days Valencia have revived their interest in the 25-year-old, and now Premium Sport is reporting that an agreement between the clubs has been reached.
Zaza is thought to be happy to move to La Liga, so only a few details with West Ham remain to be sorted out.
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.