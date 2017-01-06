Juventus accept Zaza offer?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus have accepted an offer from Valencia for West Ham outcast Simone Zaza.

The striker joined the Hammers this summer on a €6m loan deal, which would have become permanent for €23m had he made 14 appearances.

However, the Premier League side have decided they don’t want the Italian international, meaning the Bianconeri have to find a new club for him.

In recent days Valencia have revived their interest in the 25-year-old, and now Premium Sport is reporting that an agreement between the clubs has been reached.

Zaza is thought to be happy to move to La Liga, so only a few details with West Ham remain to be sorted out.

