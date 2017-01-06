Kalinic tempted by China

By Football Italia staff

Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly offering Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic a salary of €12m per season.

It was reported earlier today that the Viola have accepted a mammoth €45m offer for the Croatian, for whom they paid around €5.5m just 18 months ago.

Initially it was believed that Kalinic was not keen to move to the Chinese Super League, but Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that figures on offer could cause a rethink.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker earns around €1.2m per season in Florence, and Tianjin Quanjian are offering to give him 10 times that amount, with a €12m per annum deal on the table.

Having initially been clear about his intention to stay in Europe, Gazzetta believes Kalinic is moving closer to accepting the transfer to the Far East.

