NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Kalinic tempted by China
By Football Italia staff

Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly offering Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic a salary of €12m per season.

It was reported earlier today that the Viola have accepted a mammoth €45m offer for the Croatian, for whom they paid around €5.5m just 18 months ago.

Initially it was believed that Kalinic was not keen to move to the Chinese Super League, but Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that figures on offer could cause a rethink.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker earns around €1.2m per season in Florence, and Tianjin Quanjian are offering to give him 10 times that amount, with a €12m per annum deal on the table.

Having initially been clear about his intention to stay in Europe, Gazzetta believes Kalinic is moving closer to accepting the transfer to the Far East.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies