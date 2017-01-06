NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
‘No offers for Deulofeu’
By Football Italia staff

Everton manager Ronald Koeman warns Milan target Gerard Deulofeu won’t be allowed to leave “at the moment”.

The Rossoneri have been heavily linked with a January move for the Spaniard, on loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Deulofeu hasn’t featured for the Toffees since December 12, but the club’s manager insists he won’t be allowed to leave in this transfer window.

“At the moment no, because with the injury of first [Yannick] Bolaise and second Dominic [Calvert-Lewin],” Koeman said in today’s Press conference.

“Then there is no possibility for Deulofeu at the moment. We have had no approaches.”

