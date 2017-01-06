Official: Morrison training with Wigan

By Football Italia staff

Wigan manager Warren Joyce has confirmed that Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with his side.

The Englishman joined the Biancocelesti on a free transfer in 2015, but has struggled to break into the side, making just eight appearances in all competitions.

Former Coach Stefano Pioli criticised the midfielder for failing to learn “a word of Italian” and new boss Simone Inzaghi hasn’t given him a single game this season.

It emerged this week that a return to England was likely, and it has now been confirmed that Morrison is training with the Latics.

“Ravel’s obviously not played a lot of football recently,” Joyce told Wigan’s official website.

“I know how much of a talent he is from my days at Manchester United. It’s a unique opportunity for us really because we’ve got a chance to look at him and assess his fitness.

“We know he has talent but it’s all about how quick we can get him up to the levels we need him to be at here.

“There were players like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and the Keanes coming through at that time, and he was possibly the star player ability-wise, so it’s one that’s worth looking at for us so we can assess where he is at this stage of his career.”

