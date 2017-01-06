‘Inter must respect Udinese’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli warns his Inter players they must have “great respect” for Udinese when they meet on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri face their first game after the winter break in Udine at 11.30 UK time, click here for a match preview.

“We want to get back to playing and we’re convinced we’ve prepared well,” Pioli told Inter Channel.

“The break always involves special situations, we’re ready and we want to give our best on Sunday.

“You have to know your opponents and their players, then prepare strategies to give your team the advantage and exploit the weaknesses of the opponents.

“[Luigi] Del Neri has proven himself to be very well-prepared, he plays with a very flexible system which offers few reference points.

“They’re a physical team, but they have great quality in attack. We must have great respect for Udinese, but also awareness of our ability.

“We have to respect our opponents, they have their strengths and they’ve caused problems for a lot of teams. To win we’ll have to dig deep, give our best and fight for every 50-50.

“The first game [after the break] is the most important, it carries the highest risk. We think we did well over the break but now we have to prove it.”

Pioli was also asked about the transfer market, with Stevan Jovetic seemingly on the way out.

“The players know they have to show great attention and concentration. Right now I can’t see anyone whose head is elsewhere. We go forward with confidence and calm.

“We know that January is the month of the transfer market, and there will be moves. But as long as a player is here and wants to be chosen he has to give his best.”

Pioli has also named his squad for the match, with Jovetic unsurprisingly left out.

Inter squad to face Udinese: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Andreolli, Ranocchia, Ansaldi, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Gnoukouri, Brozovic, Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabigol

