Biglia to renew with Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Captain Lucas Biglia is close to extending his Lazio contract until 2020, according to reports.

The Argentinian international has been in talks over a renewal for some time, and it was feared he could leave the Aquile in the summer.

However, Sky is now reporting that the two parties have moved closer together, following a phone call between Biglia’s agent and club President Claudio Lotito.

The Biancocelesti are now willing to meet the midfielder’s wage demands, convincing him to extend his contract until 2020.

Biglia’s contract was due to expire in June 2018, but it now appears he will sign a two-year extension.

