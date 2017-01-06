NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Bovo slams Torino, Mihajlovic
By Football Italia staff

Cesare Bovo slams “incomprehensible” Torino and Sinisa Mihajlovic after completing a move to Pescara.

The defender officially completed his transfer today, and hit out at the Granata in his presentation Press conference.

“I’m coming off six months where I started well and which became disastrous in football terms,” Bovo told the assembled reporters.

“I went from playing to being left out. The last game I played, aside from the Coppa Italia game with Pisa, was here in Pescara.

“Since then I’ve always trained well, but I’ve missed the rhythm of games. They were club and coaching choices that I don’t know how to explain.

“In the summer I wasn’t for sale, and that’s why I stayed at Torino. Then everything changed for reasons which are incomprehensible to me.

“That’s water under the bridge now though and I don’t bear any grudges, luckily I’m here at Pescara now and I’m just thinking about giving my contribution in the fight to stay up.”

