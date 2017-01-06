Inter: Kondogbia out, Gustavo in?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly put Geoffrey Kondogbia up for sale, and will try to bring in Luiz Gustavo to replace him.

Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri from Monaco for a fee of €31m plus bonuses in the summer of 2015, but he has largely failed to live up to expectations.

The 23-year-old has made nine appearances so far this season, and calciomercato.com reports that the Beneamata are keen to sell him in January.

Kondogbia would command a fee of €25m in the summer, but Inter would let him leave now on a loan deal with a right to buy of around €17m.

That is because the club must stay within the Financial Fair Play parameters, and are keen to add to the squad this January.

The Nerazzurri’s primary target is Wolfsburg’s Luiz Gustavo, and the German club are said to be open to the idea of a loan with obligation to buy, given the Brazilian is out of contract in June 2018.

