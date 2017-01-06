Zaza close to Valencia transfer

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Simone Zaza is closer than ever to agreeing a transfer to Valencia with option to buy that becomes obligatory for €16m.

The Italy international had joined West Ham United on a similar deal, but the Hammers pulled the plug and sent him back to Turin before they could reach the pre-agreed 14 appearances.

According to multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia and Superdeportes, Valencia and Juve are very close to agreeing terms for a loan move with option worth €16m.

There is some debate still over how many competitive appearances Zaza must make for the option to become mandatory, but it’s believed to be between four and 15.

Sportitalia suggest it is as low as four to five, because Juventus don’t want a repeat of the West Ham situation.

