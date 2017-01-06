West Brom join Gabbiadini hunt

By Football Italia staff

West Bromwich Albion are the latest candidates for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini, as Wolfsburg would prefer a loan agreement.

The striker is on his way out of the Stadio San Paolo after failing to settle into Coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics.

Many clubs have been linked with the Italy international, above all Wolfsburg, but now Sky Sport Italia claim the Bundesliga outfit are holding back in the hope of getting Gabbiadini on loan with option to buy, or at least paying no more than €16m.

Napoli are not happy with that arrangement, so England is increasingly an option for his transfer in the January transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia again suggest that West Brom are the latest side interested in snapping up Gabbiadini, whose price-tag is €20m.

They join Southampton, Stoke City, Everton and Leicester City in the race for the 25-year-old.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.