Serie A Previews: 2017 kicks off!

By Football Italia staff

Italian football is back after the winter break with Napoli hosting Sampdoria tonight, then Udinese-Inter, Genoa-Roma, Milan-Cagliari and Juventus-Bologna.

Click here for individual match previews from Serie A Week 19.

It begins today at 17.00 GMT with the relegation showdown between Empoli and Palermo.

At 19.45 GMT, Napoli hope to continue the spectacular form that saw them end 2016 by welcoming Sampdoria to the Stadio San Paolo.

On Sunday Inter open the action at 11.30 GMT with their trip to Udinese’s Dacia Arena.

At 14.00 GMT, second-placed Roma have a very tricky clash with giant-killers Genoa, Lazio host Crotone, Fiorentina are in Pescara, debuts galore in Sassuolo-Torino and Chievo-Atalanta.

Milan face Cagliari at San Siro, where the Sardinians have already beaten Inter this season, at 17.00 GMT.

And Juventus conclude the round at 19.45 GMT on Sunday against Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna.

