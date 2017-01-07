Milan from Deulofeu to Depay

By Football Italia staff

Milan are moving on from Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu to ask Manchester United for Memphis Depay instead.

According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are turning their focus towards a different Premier League target after Everton refused to release Deulofeu.

Jose Mourinho confirmed Depay has asked to leave in the January transfer window, which saw him drop down the Manchester United pecking order.

The 22-year-old Dutchman was signed from PSV Eindhoven for €30m in June 2015 under the orders of Louis van Gaal.

Depay has just one Manchester United start this season in the League Cup, playing for a total of 20 minutes in four Premier League games.

“I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept,” said Mourinho.

Milan are eager to take Depay on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, as by that time the takeover by Chinese investors should be complete.

However, as with Deulofeu, the Rossoneri are likely to face competition from Roma.

