Evra between Valencia and Man Utd

By Football Italia staff

Juventus left-back Patrice Evra is open to accepting a move to Valencia, but would prefer to wait for Manchester United interest, claim reports.

The 35-year-old is only under contract to the end of the current campaign and has repeatedly been linked with a January exit.

Sky Sport Italia, As and CV Radio all suggest the Frenchman has left the door open to accepting the Valencia switch, as the two clubs are already in advanced negotiations for Simone Zaza.

However, Evra is making no secret of the fact he’d prefer a return to Manchester United.

The idea would be to play for another six months at Old Trafford and then retire to join Jose Mourinho’s staff.

As for Juventus, they could push for Sead Kolasinac to leave Schalke 04 in January rather than wait until he becomes a free agent in June.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.