Pescara go for Muntari

By Football Italia staff

Ghana international Sulley Muntari could be heading back to Serie A after starting negotiations with Pescara.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Al-Ittihad expired in July.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Muntari’s representatives are considering a proposal from Pescara, who are at the foot of the Serie A table.

He has a great deal of experience in Serie A, having played for Udinese, Inter and Milan.

Muntari also featured in England for Portsmouth and Sunderland.

He is expected to give his response to the Pescara offer over the next few days.

