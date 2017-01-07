Burnley ask Inter for Nagatomo

By Football Italia staff

Inter full-back Yuto Nagatomo is a transfer target for Burnley, but the Nerazzurri would prefer to sell Davide Santon instead.

Sky Sport Italia claim that English Premier League club Burnley have approached the 30-year-old Japan international.

Nagatomo only recently extended his contract to June 2019 and has been at San Siro since leaving Cesena in 2011.

He can play as a left-back, in a more advanced left midfield role or occasionally on the right side of defence.

According to the reports in Italy, Nagatomo is considering the proposal from Burnley, but Inter are not eager to let him go.

The club would prefer to sell Santon instead, as his wages are a bigger drain on their resources.

Nagatomo is also content with a bench-warmer role under Coach Stefano Pioli, unlike Santon.

Inter are whittling down their squad during the January transfer window, sending Felipe Melo to Palmeiras and Stevan Jovetic towards Sevilla.

