Post new comment

Given the circumstances, the first half of Napoli's season can be considered a success. Despite the damaging loss of the talismanic Gonzalo Higuain back in August, Maurizio Sarri's team lie third in the Serie A table and are the leading scorers in Italy's top flight. They were also able to secure Champions League progress from a tough group, with a Round of 16 meeting with Real Madrid now awaiting on the horizon.

So what issues will the Napoli hierarchy be looking to address as we enter the January transfer window? They will hope they have already found the solution to one of them, with the arrival of forward Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa to be confirmed. Following the loss of Higuain and the long-term injury to his replacement Arkadiusz Milik, the 28-year-old will add some much-needed strength in depth to his Coach's forward line options.

However, it may be prudent for President Aurelio De Laurentiis to also consider a second attacking signing. Milik has still not returned since suffering knee ligament damage early in the season, Pavoletti himself does not have the greatest injury record and Manolo Gabbiadini is all but certain to leave the club.

Dries Mertens, currently on a remarkable streak of eight goals in his last three matches, has done well as a makeshift forward, but Napoli would be well advised to bring in an additional body to be sure they avoid the sort of crisis up front that saw them linked with the likes of then-free agent Federico Macheda earlier in the campaign.

The centre of defence is another area in need of upgrading. When Napoli's season resumes with a home match against Sampdoria, Sarri will be unable to call on the services of any of his three first choice centre-backs. Vlad Chiriches has picked up a thigh injury, Raul Albiol is suspended, while Kalidou Koulibaly will be missing for up to a month at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Tonelli have barely featured since signing over the summer, but the Partenopei's defence appears vulnerable and shipped six goals in their final two matches before the winter break. Faouzi Ghoulam's temporary absence at left-back - like Koulibaly he is AFCON bound - will also have to be accounted for.

Elsewhere, Napoli are said to be keen on recruiting a goalkeeper who would provide both cover and serious competition for Pepe Reina. Current back-up shot-stoppers Rafael and Luigi Sepe are highly unlikely to usurp or even exert pressure on the Spaniard at any point soon, so De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will look further afield.

Names touted as possible options include Genoa's Mattia Perin. According to reports, the 24-year-old has expressed a desire to move to the San Paolo and would certainly be an upgrade on what the Azzurri currently have. Also said to be on the club's radar is Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels and Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Sportiello.

Overhauling Juventus for the Scudetto may appear a remote possibility in the extreme, but if Napoli can repeat the trick of qualifying for European football's premier club competition, enjoy an extended run in the Coppa Italia and at least give a good account of themselves against world champions Real Madrid, it will have been another fine season for Sarri. If they can make the reinforcements they need, the Partenopei have every chance of achieving their aims.

