Roma push West Ham for Feghouli

By Football Italia staff

Multiple Italian reports suggest Roma are ready to go all in for €12m-rated West Ham United forward Sofiane Feghouli.

The Algerian, who also has a French passport, would be the ideal replacement for Torino-bound Juan Manuel Iturbe.

Giallorossi director of sport Ricky Massara was in London this week and several sources, including Il Tempo, La Repubblica and the Corriere della Sera, are confident he was there to discuss Feghouli with the Hammers.

The 27-year-old arrived at West Ham as a free agent from Valencia, but has struggled for playing time with just one Premier League start.

Due to this, he was left out of Algeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Roma are hoping to get Feghouli on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for €12m.

He had already been a Giallorossi target before opting for West Ham six months ago.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests the player has given the all-clear, so Roma are just whittling down the details with his club.

