ADL: 'Napoli signing players for June'

By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals Napoli “are already snapping up a couple of players who we will have at our disposal from June.”

The Partenopei resume their Serie A season after the winter break by hosting Sampdoria tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Welcome Leonardo Pavoletti, now the Napoli strike force will be even stronger,” De Laurentiis told the Corriere dello Sport.

“We have an excellent squad and the transfer market is open 12 months per year. We are already snapping up another couple of players who we will have at our disposal from June.”

The Napoli patron was speaking from the Maldives and commented on the plans to end the long Serie A winter break.

“My friend (Juventus President) Andrea Agnelli wants us to play over Christmas and, if they do that in England, it’s only right that they do the same in Italy.

“Maybe we’ll plan a later market with a longer break in January. Or come to the Maldives to train.”

