Milan debate Keita swoop

By Football Italia staff

Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao is a target for Milan, but there’s debate between old and new administrations on the timing.

According to multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri are determined to land Senegal international Keita.

The Corriere dello Sport notes there is a discussion within the club as to when this swoop should be completed.

Current CEO Adriano Galliani is eager to make a move now to sign him on loan with option to buy.

On the other hand, Marco Fassone – the director who represents the new Chinese owners – wants to wait until the summer.

Galliani warned in the January transfer window the club would not be spending any cash, funding all moves with sales.

This is because the ‘closing’ of the Chinese takeover won’t be completed until at least March.

The Corriere dello Sport sees this debate over Keita as an internal power play issue within Milan’s ranks, as Galliani wants to take the credit for bringing the Lazio star to San Siro.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.