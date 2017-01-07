NEWS
Saturday January 7 2017
Inter free from Financial Fair Play?
By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly be free of Financial Fair Play limitations next season thanks to a €15m sponsorship deal.

The Nerazzurri have seen their massive debts cause problems due to the UEFA regulations, leaving huge signings like Gabigol, Joao Mario and Geoffrey Kondogbia off their Europa League squad.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, new owners Suning Group have worked out a way to balance the books with a €15m sponsorship deal.

Suning are sponsoring the team’s training kit, the Pinetina ground and Facchetti centre with the company name appearing all over the club facilities.

Another €15m could be on the way from Suning selling the Inter brand for use in advertising in China, having also snapped up the image rights of their players.

If that goes through as well, then the Nerazzurri are closer to breaking even and will move beyond the Financial Fair Play limitations.

