NEWS
Saturday January 7 2017
M'Bia: 'Inter, Juventus or Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Stephane M’Bia is ready to leave Hebei China Fortune and admits “a move to Serie A would be good for Juventus, Milan or Inter.”

The Cameroon international midfielder is still only 30 years old and left Trabzonspor a year ago for Hebei Fortune.

“I haven’t played in Italy yet and a move to Serie A would be good,” M’Bia told RMC Sport.

“What team would I like to play for? Juventus, Milan or Inter.”

He has a varied career, representing Rennes, Olympique Marseille, QPR, Sevilla, Trabzonspor and Hebei China Fortune.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies