M'Bia: 'Inter, Juventus or Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Stephane M’Bia is ready to leave Hebei China Fortune and admits “a move to Serie A would be good for Juventus, Milan or Inter.”

The Cameroon international midfielder is still only 30 years old and left Trabzonspor a year ago for Hebei Fortune.

“I haven’t played in Italy yet and a move to Serie A would be good,” M’Bia told RMC Sport.

“What team would I like to play for? Juventus, Milan or Inter.”

He has a varied career, representing Rennes, Olympique Marseille, QPR, Sevilla, Trabzonspor and Hebei China Fortune.

