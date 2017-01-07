Official: Pescara-Fiorentina snowed off

By Football Italia staff

Pescara’s Serie A match with Fiorentina, which was set for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed due to heavy snow.

The Week 19 game had been due to kick off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT.

An inspection at the Stadio Adriatico ruled there were not the conditions to host a sporting event, so it has been postponed.

The Abruzzo area, usually a seaside resort, has been hit by heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours and Pescara had to train inside the gym.

Although the pitch is covered in protective sheets, the problems are above all around the safety of fans.

The stands risk seeing snow turn to ice, making them very slippery, while roads around the Stadio Adriatico are also dangerous in these conditions.

Several roads have been closed to heavy vehicles, which would rule out nine buses of visiting Viola fans plus two coaches of Vicenza supporters who were set to mark the 40th anniversary of being twinned with the Pescara ultras.

As over 10,000 tickets have been sold for Pescara-Fiorentina, local authorities have postponed the game in the interests of public safety.

The South of Italy has seen copious snowfall, even in Sicily.

Image via Pescaracalcio.com

