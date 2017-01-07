Allegri: 'I was angry at Juve squad'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri would not rule out a Patrice Evra January exit and explained his angry explosion after Juventus lost the Supercoppa to Milan.

The tactician held his first Press conference of 2017 and was immediately asked about reports Evra will move on to Manchester United or Valencia.

“I won’t talk about transfers, because that is down to the club. As long as players are at Juventus, they have to be at the disposal of the Coach.

“There is some instability created by transfer gossip, so the less we talk about it, the better. I am against the January window, as it creates distraction and can destabilise situations during an important month of games.”

Allegri hit the headlines after Juve lost the Supercoppa Italiana to Milan on penalties in Doha, above all as he was spotted raging at directors Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta following the final whistle.

“It was a normal situation of blowing off steam. It has absolutely nothing to do with my future or the transfer situation, those were totally separate.

"I praised the lads so many times for all they’ve done and all they are doing, so just once allow me to vent a bit. In a game like that, which can be lost if the opposition is better than us or prove themselves better on the day, my problem was after 35 minutes we left the building.

“We did not deal with the game at all and well and so our interpretation of the match is what irritated me. The lads have done more over the calendar year than anyone else in Europe, but on that occasion they didn't understand the importance of the occasion. I got angry because they deserved it, for once in three years.

"As for my future, I am happy at Juventus and naturally hope to stay here for a long time. I don’t think my era at Juventus is over. I am very happy here and hope to stay for many years.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.