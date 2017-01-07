Allegri: 'No Buffon with Bologna'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri warned of “hidden dangers” against Bologna and confirmed Gigi Buffon is out of action.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“This is a dangerous game, especially as we have conceded a goal in nine of our last 11 home fixtures,” said the tactician in his Press conference.

“I told the lads they need to improve their control of the game. Possession is not necessarily control, as I point out in 17 matches we’ve conceded 14 goals, so that needs to be worked on.

“Bologna tend to close up well and go on the counter. The first match back after a winter break is always full of hidden dangers too.

“I think we will play with four at the back. I can confirm Paulo Dybala will start, while Buffon probably won’t even be in the squad. He’s recovering from flu, but it was a nasty one and so it might be better if he just focuses on recovery. Neto will be in goal tomorrow.

“Andrea Barzagli is called up, I have doubts as to whether he will start. During the week we’ll have Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro back.”

This is the first match of 2017 for Juve, as 2016 ended with the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan, sealed on penalties in Doha.

“I was cross in Doha, but from tomorrow we must resume the path towards making history, which will be to win a sixth consecutive Scudetto. That chance might never happen again and we want to enter the world of legend.

“Porto are accustomed to playing in the Champions League, knocked Roma out of the preliminary round and we mustn’t think that passage to the next stage is to be taken for granted.”

