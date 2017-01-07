Montella: 'Tired of Milan celebrations'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is “fed up of celebrating” the Supercoppa and urged Milan to focus on Cagliari, but left the transfer market door open.

It kicks off on Sunday at 17.00 GMT

“Our objective has always been to get into Europe and we stand by that. Over the next 45 days we’ll see realistically what our target will be,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

The Rossoneri ended 2016 on a high by beating Juventus on penalties in Doha for the Italian Super Cup, their first piece of silverware since 2011.

“We are all happy and it’s only right we remember those sensations of victory to help us achieve our next targets. Over the last 10 days we had such wonderful sensations, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m fed up of celebrating.

“It’s always difficult to start the new year, as concentration is lacking, but I see these lads focused on resuming where we left off.”

Cagliari have only one away victory this season, but it was at San Siro against Milan’s city rivals Inter.

“I know Massimo Rastelli pretty well and Cagliari are a very attack-minded side who have been able to pick up a lot of points against the medium to small clubs. Against the bigger teams, they conceded a few too many goals.

“I don’t know what strategy they will adopt for 2017, but above all they have unpredictable players in attack. We have to carry on with our principles of football, regardless of the opposition.”

Montella was asked about the January transfer window, as reports continue that Carlos Bacca and M’Baye Niang could leave. Are they untouchable?

“Nobody is untouchable, including the Coach,” he smiled. “Niang had a nasty virus and this compromised his fitness levels, but he’s getting better. Bacca is doing well, even if he missed some goals we are not used to seeing him miss, but he’s always in the game.

“I think we’ve reached an important balance in terms of the group. Obviously, the staff and club cannot help but look to where we can improve the squad.

“If we have such opportunities that fit our financial parameters, we’ll be happy to take them. If not, then we’ll be happy to remain as we are.

“The great thing about this club is that all decisions are shared and I feel truly involved. We will certainly have to do something on the market, if there is the possibility.”

