Spalletti: 'Roma focus on Feghouli'

Luciano Spalletti confirmed Roma “are focusing on Sofiane Feghouli” as talks for the West Ham United forward intensify.

There were multiple reports in Italy today that negotiations were moving quickly to take him on loan with €12m option to buy.

“We are keeping a close eye on the market and the names you have mentioned so far are correct,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The focus is shifting towards Feghouli, that is true. You’re writing it anyway, so there’s no point disguising the fact. The other options have cooled rather.

“He is someone who will come to replace (Juan Manuel) Iturbe, as Torino have really reinforced their squad with him.

“The truth is that these players know I trust them, that the club trusts them, so they need to play to their strengths. So far we’ve done well to cover the gaps, but playing every two to three days we’re going to need to bolster our numbers a bit.”

Juventus signed Tomas Rincon from Genoa, while Napoli added Leonardo Pavoletti to their ranks.

“It’s true that we liked Rincon as well. Juve and Napoli got stronger, we are already strong too, so we have to prove ourselves on the pitch in the frenetic run of matches coming up.

“Clearly when you play often, it becomes an extra strength to have more options you can choose from.”

