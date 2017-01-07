Spalletti: 'If I don't win at Roma...'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti confessed he would accept the Juventus job if called and “if I don’t win at Roma, I have to make way for someone else.”

The Coach spoke at today’s Press conference and was asked if he would ever join the Bianconeri.

“Goodness me, that’s caught me by surprise!” he exclaimed.

“This is my job and I am a professional, so I can go anywhere to be a Coach. If you become President, I’d even join your club, even if you wouldn’t be my favourite President…”

Spalletti was asked about the meeting a year ago in Miami with Roma patron Jim Pallotta, when the tactician accepted the job in place of Rudi Garcia.

“I never requested anything. I arrived because I didn’t like the way things were going at Roma and how very strong players were acting during games, which hurt me, as I was still passionate about the Giallorossi colours.

“I had respect for my past within Roma. I wanted to rebuild the strength of the players I was watching on television and who weren’t giving their best.

“It wasn’t nice to see Roma like that. I returned because it seemed like a strong squad and I wanted to work with them. I am happy that I came back to Roma.

“This season too you have seen the side consolidate its strength and show respect towards those who are in love with these club colours.

“I am not asking for anything, I just want to go all the way with this team. I make no promises. I absolutely agree that the club expects to win because we have everything needed to win. We have to acknowledge that.

“If I don’t win at Roma, then I have to make way for someone else. We’ve got the quality, we need to prove it and there’s no other alternative.”

